Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces ₹4,800 crore drinking water projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a slew of measures in the state Assembly, including drinking water projects worth Rs 4,800 crore and the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and teachers for peacefully protesting over their livelihood, rights and demands.

Making the announcements under Rule 110, Vijay said the decisions were aimed at strengthening public welfare, improving essential services and protecting democratic rights.

Under the drinking water programme, the government will establish a 400 MLD desalination plant at Minjur to meet the requirements of North Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri and Minjur. A new Rs 500-crore scheme will also be implemented in Avadi Municipal Corporation to provide 24-hour drinking water supply to all households.

The government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to improve drinking water facilities in Madurai and Cuddalore municipal corporations, nine municipalities and 20 town panchayats. Another Rs 300 crore has been earmarked as the first phase for renovating 33 old combined drinking water schemes.

A Rs 410-crore project will also be implemented to enhance the capacity of the Chennai Kilpauk Water Treatment Plant.

Vijay also announced the withdrawal of all cases registered against farmers and teachers between May 2021 and April 2026 for peacefully protesting for their livelihood, rights and legitimate demands. The government said the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds and in keeping with democratic principles.

"This government will stand by farmers and teachers and their just demands," Vijay said.

He cited cases filed against farmers protesting the SIPCOT industrial estate in Tiruvannamalai district, including instances where farmers were booked under the Goondas Act.

Vijay also referred to protests by farmers in Parandur against the proposed airport, where they had raised concerns over the loss of agricultural land, water bodies and livelihoods.

"All those cases also will be withdrawn. This move will further strengthen democratic rights and reinforce trust between common people and government," the Chief Minister said.

In another announcement, CM Vijay unveiled Waste-to-Energy projects in Tirunelveli and Salem municipal corporations. The Tirunelveli project will generate 9 MW at a cost of Rs 256 crore, while the Salem project will generate 10 MW at Rs 291 crore, taking the combined investment to Rs 547 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced the digitisation of Driving Licences and Registration Certificates. Digital RCs for newly purchased vehicles will be available statewide from September 15, 2026, while those passing driving tests will receive digital licences on the same day from the same date.

The digital documents will carry QR codes for electronic verification and can be downloaded and printed again if lost or damaged. Transport-related services will also gradually be brought under Anywhere Registration and Licensing.

Meanwhile, the Assembly witnessed discussion over the ongoing protest by sanitary workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin raised the issue of more than 2,000 workers protesting for 15 days at Ripon Buildings, seeking permanent employment, wage hikes, ESI and PF benefits and regularisation of contract workers.

Minister Rajmohan said the government was working towards an amicable solution and that some files were ready.