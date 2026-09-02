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Home / India News / Design, domestic value addition key to India's EV transition: Kumaraswamy

Design, domestic value addition key to India's EV transition: Kumaraswamy

The Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel called on the automobile and auto component industry to invest more boldly in cleaner, more efficient, and emerging technologies

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday urged the automotive industry to focus on design and domestic value addition to drive India's EV transition, saying the success of the country's electric mobility cannot be measured only by the number of electric vehicles sold.

The Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel called on the automobile and auto component industry to invest more boldly in cleaner, more efficient, and emerging technologies - not only to make in India, but to make for the world.

"The Ministry of Heavy Industries will continue to work closely with ACMA, SIAM, and industry stakeholders to improve scheme implementation, resolve operational issues, and create an enabling environment for investment and innovation," Kumaraswamy said.

 

The minister said government schemes are supporting investment, domestic value addition, advanced technology, manufacturing, and the transition to cleaner mobility.

He observed that India's green mobility transition is gathering momentum.

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"However, our success cannot be measured only by the number of electric vehicles sold. It must also be measured by how much technology is designed in India, how much value is added domestically... how many MSMEs participate in the new supply chains, and how effectively Indian products compete in global markets...," Kumaraswamy said.

According to the minister, as India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the shared objective must be clear.

"India should not merely participate in the global mobility transition; India should help lead it," he emphasised.

He stressed that the next phase must be about leadership, building scale, deepening localisation, accelerating innovation, and establishing India as a globally competitive hub for advanced and green mobility technologies.

"The automotive and auto component industry is central to this journey. It supports millions of livelihoods, anchors a vast MSME ecosystem, and has a powerful multiplier effect across steel, electronics, engineering, chemicals, logistics, and services," Kumaraswamy said.

The minister shared that the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry is showing encouraging results.

As of 30 June 2026, approved applicants reported investment of Rs 45,477 crore, resulting in over 67,000 employment opportunities, Kumaraswamy said.

He was addressing the Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Auto industry Electric Vehicles HD Kumaraswamy

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 11:17 AM IST