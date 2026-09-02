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Home / India News / Plea mentioned in SC challenging Neet-PG re-examination for 2,445 students

Plea mentioned in SC challenging Neet-PG re-examination for 2,445 students

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by an advocate that re-examination is in violation of an earlier order passed by the top court

SC, Supreme Court

The top court said all NEET matters are before a bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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A plea was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the NEET-PG re-examination for 2,445 students who were not able to give the exam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by an advocate that re-examination is in violation of an earlier order passed by the top court.

He sought urgent hearing of the matter.

The top court said all NEET matters are before a bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha.

"All NEET matters are before the designated bench led by Justice Narasimha. Go and mention it before that bench. Several developments take place in these matters," the bench said.

 

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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2026 re-exam for 2,445 candidates affected by technical disruption.

The NEET PG 2026 exam was held on August 30 across the country.

A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, with the examination successfully completed for 2,63,535 candidates, the official notice had announced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court anti-NEET protests medical entrance

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 12:32 PM IST