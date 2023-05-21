Tamil Nadu govt to emulate Japanese water management techniques: Report

The Tamil Nadu water works department is in the process of preparing a comprehensive report on water management in the line of Japanese water management techniques.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is supporting the efforts of the Tamil Nadu water works department. JICA is compiling a report on flood mitigation in Tamil Nadu while the water works department is in the process of bringing out a permanent flood mitigation programme.

Officials of the water works department were in Tokyo and other parts of Japan to have a direct input on the flood mitigation techniques employed in that country.

The Japanese usage of proper legal frameworks in handling water supply will also be incorporated by the water resources department, officials said.

An official of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, who was in Japan from May 6 to May 17 as part of the JICA-supported initiative of an onsite study of water mitigation programme, told IANS that it was a great learning experience. The official said, "As per Japanese technology of flood mitigation, water is pumped from downstream areas and diverted to sea through pipelines."

The official also said that Japan had introduced several market-based initiatives, including water tariffs, private sector participation contracts, water subsidies, water trading and special purpose tax.

In Japan, both the government and private players are selling water to a minimum price for industrial purposes, including to farmers who are into high-end commercial farming.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu water works department told IANS that the state government would be having a detailed discussion on the water taxing process as well as charging a minimal amount for water supplied to industries. However, sources said that this could be discussed at several levels before bringing it into the public for a discussion as this could have a backlash.

Sources in the Waterworks department told IANS that the JICA would be providing financial support to the Tamil Nadu government for water management programmes.

--IANS

aal/dpb