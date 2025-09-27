Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu to retain Waqf Board structure till SC verdict: Minister Nasar

It is for streamlining coordination between Waqf Boards and local authorities and ensuring that stakeholders' rights are protected

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, S M Nasar, on Saturday asserted that the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board will not be reconstituted till such time the Supreme Court pronounces its final judgment on the challenge to the Waqf law amendment.

Since the Waqf Amendment Act related petitions are pending before the Supreme Court, "till such time the final verdict is pronounced, the State Waqf Board will not be reconstituted as per the Waqf Amendment Act, which was hastily enforced by the Union government," Nasar said here in an official release.

The minister said the DMK government continuously opposed tampering with the Waqf law and the state government also went to the Supreme Court challenging the amendment and the top court has passed an interim order on September 15, 2025 staying select provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act.

 

According to the Centre, the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 aims to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management.

Also, it is for streamlining coordination between Waqf Boards and local authorities and ensuring that stakeholders' rights are protected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Waqf Board Supreme Court

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

