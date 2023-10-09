Tanzania our closest, biggest partner in Africa: PM at MoU exchange event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Exchange programme, stressed that Tanzania is the biggest and the closest partner of India in the entire Africa, noting that today marks a historic day in India-Tanzania relations.

"Today is a historic day in the relations between India and Tanzania. Today we are trying our age-old friendship into a Strategic Partnership," he said.

Highlighting that India and Tanzania are important partners for mutual trade and investment, PM Modi said, "Both sides are working on an agreement to increase trade in local currencies."

Moreover, PM Modi said, "Tanzania is the biggest and the closest partner of India in the entire Africa."

PM Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan attended the MoU exchange program at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday.

Both the countries exchanged several MoUs including the exchange of technical agreements between the Indian Navy and the Tanzania Shipping Agency's cooperation on sharing white shipping information; the cultural exchange program between India and Tanzania for the years 2023 to 2027; the exchange of MoU between the National Sports Council of Tanzania and the Sports Authority of India on cooperation in the field of sports.

Additionally, the exchange between the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority under the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways of India and the Tanzania Investment centre of the United Republic of Tanzania for setting up an industrial park in Tanzania was also there.

Lastly, the exchange of MoU between Cochin Shipyard Limited and the Marine Services Corporation Limited on cooperation in the maritime industry was held.

India has made significant contributions to Tanzania's skill development and capacity building.

"ICT centres, vocational training, defence training, ITEC and ICCR scholarships. Working together in important areas like water supply, agriculture, health and education, we have tried to bring positive changes in the lives of the people of Tanzania." PM Narendra Modi said.

While speaking about the defence sector, PM Modi noted that India and Tanzania have agreed on a five-year roadmap.

"Through this, new dimensions will be added in areas like military training, maritime cooperation, capacity building, and defence industry," he added.

He further shared his delight that Tanzania had decided to join the Global Biofuels Alliance launched by India at the G20 Summit.

PM Modi launched the Global Biofuels Alliance during the G20Summit in the presence of US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

India and Tanzania are unanimous that terrorism is the most serious security threat to humanity.

"In this regard, we have also decided to increase mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism," PM Modi added.

"The most important thing that binds our relationships is our strong and oldest people-to-people ties," PM Modi added.

PM Modi further noted that the opening of IIT Madras centre at Zanzibar is an important milestone for our relationship.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up of campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar was signed on July 4 between the Ministry of Education (MoE), the central government, IIT Madras and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MoEVT) Zanzibar-Tanzania, in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

"Technology is the biggest pillar for the path of development between India and Tanzania," PM Modi said.

The Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is in India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu was received by the Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

President Hassan was earlier today accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat.

Earlier in the day, President Samia Suluhu Hassan appreciated the excellent existing relationship between the two countries, noting that her visit would open new avenues for the political and economic development of India and Tanzania.