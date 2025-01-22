Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Taylor Swift at Jeet Adani's wedding? Gautam Adani clears the air

Taylor Swift at Jeet Adani's wedding? Gautam Adani clears the air

Taylor Swift will not be attending Jeet Adani's wedding. Gautam Adani has debunked the rumors, confirming that the ceremony for his son Jeet and Diva Shah will be a simple, private affair

Taylor Swift, Taylor

(Photo: Reuters)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani has cleared the air surrounding the much-talked-about wedding of his younger son, Jeet Adani. Addressing the media from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Adani Group chairman confirmed that Jeet will tie the knot with Diva Shah on February 7. Contrary to the buzz, the billionaire revealed that the wedding will be a simple, traditional affair.  
 
The clarification comes after unverified reports went viral online, claiming global pop icon Taylor Swift might perform at the wedding. Other speculations included the presence of top international chefs, cutting-edge technology integration at the venue, and fleets of luxury cars being booked for the celebrations.  
 
 

Gautam Adani sets the record straight  

 
Speaking to reporters, Gautam Adani said, “Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner.”  
 
When asked if celebrities or high-profile guests might make an appearance, the industrialist dismissed the idea outright. “No, not at all,” he said, reiterating that the wedding will be a private affair with only close family in attendance. Adani also shared that Jeet had joined him at the Maha Kumbh to seek blessings from Ma Ganga ahead of the special day.   

Also Read

Jeet Adani

Adani's son to wed on Feb 7 in simple ceremony, no celebrity stars invited

Gautam Adani, Adani, Priti Adani

Will increase investment in UP: Adani after participating in Maha Kumbh

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani made Rs 10,000 commission from first trade in 1981 at the age of 19

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Hindenburg Research announces winding up of operations; Adani shares rally

Chart

Hindenburg's Nate Anderson: Man who 'shook empires that needed shaking'

  Jeet Adani’s wedding to remain private 

With this statement, Gautam Adani has put an end to the swirling rumours that Hollywood stars or global icons would attend the wedding. The focus, he emphasised, remains on the couple and their families celebrating in a traditional and intimate setting. 
 
Jeet Adani, the younger son of Gautam and Priti Adani, will marry Diva Shah, daughter of Jaimin Shah, in Ahmedabad. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Jeet has been a part of the Adani Group since 2019.  

More From This Section

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra CM to meet Bill Gates, several global executives in Switzerland

Quad ministers, Quad

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's Rs 15,000 cr family properties may be taken over by govt

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Brain, nervous system affected in cases: Principal of GMC on Rajouri deaths

ram mandir

Ram Mandir Anniversary: India celebrates one year of 'Pran Prathistha'

Topics : Gautam Adani Taylor Swift wedding BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERam Mandir AnniversaryStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon