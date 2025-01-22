Business Standard

Home / India News / Brain, nervous system affected in cases: Principal of GMC on Rajouri deaths

Brain, nervous system affected in cases: Principal of GMC on Rajouri deaths

While the exact cause of the illness remains unknown, authorities have ruled out bacterial or viral infections

Out of 9 patients that were admitted to GMC Rajouri, 5 recovered (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

A mysterious illness has struck the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 17 deaths. Medical authorities have rushed to the area to investigate the cause of the illness.

According to Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, Principal of Government Medical College Rajouri, a common factor among the deaths is the involvement of the brain and damage to the nervous system.

"Forensic departments from Chandigarh and Lucknow, and teams from MHA are present here. A common factor in all the deaths is the involvement of the brain and damage to the nervous system," Dr Bhatia said.

He also emphasised the recovery rate of the people affected by this 'unidentified disease.' "Out of 9 patients that were admitted to GMC Rajouri, 5 recovered. We have conducted preventive CT scans also, but recovery becomes tough once the brain gets involved," Bhatia said.

 

"We are hoping to find the cause (behind the illness) soon. We will educate the people and raise awareness among them like not to exchange foods," he added.

While the exact cause of the illness remains unknown, authorities have ruled out bacterial or viral infections. The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has assured citizens that the health department, along with other departments, is working to understand the causes behind the incidents.

On Tuesday, JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Rajouri's Badhal and assured citizens affected by the disease.

CM Abdullah told reporters, "The day when we got the information, the health department along with other departments have been working to understand the causes behind such incidents... Tests were done, and we reached the conclusion that there were no bacteria or viruses - that caused those deaths."

"Later, we found that all those deaths happened in three families," he added. He said that the authorities are yet to ascertain the cause behind these deaths.

"But, we are yet to find the reason behind 17 deaths... Since it's not a disease, police are also involved in it and they have formed a team to investigate the matter. Central govt team is also there - and we together will look into the incidents to find the reason behind all these deaths...," CM Omar Abdullah added.

An inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs has been constituted to investigate the causes of the unexplained deaths. The team includes experts from forensic departments in Chandigarh and Lucknow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate the causes of unexplained deaths in three incidents reported over the past six weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Healthcare in India Medical colleges Ministry of Home Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

