Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Teacher, 7 others held for sexual harassment of 12-year-old girl in Pune

Teacher, 7 others held for sexual harassment of 12-year-old girl in Pune

The teacher was previously jailed on the charges of molestation, but the school reinstated him after his release, he said

Child Abuse, POCSO

According to the complaint, the teacher had been allegedly sexually harassing the girl for the last two years, the official said

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A teacher of physical education and seven others have been arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl student at a private school in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, police said on Saturday.
Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parents at Nigdi police station, the police arrested the accused on Friday, an official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The teacher was previously jailed on the charges of molestation, but the school reinstated him after his release, he said.
According to the complaint, the teacher had been allegedly sexually harassing the girl for the last two years, the official said.
"The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately during the PE classes and would wait for her outside the women's washroom. He also threatened her on multiple occasions," he said.
The accused have been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman's modesty), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The official said the others arrested were the school's principal, some trustees and board members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

SC overturns Calcutta HC verdict, slams remarks on girls' 'sexual urges'

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Yediyurappa, facing pocso case, should retire from public life: K'taka CM

Allahabad High Court

Pocso Act misused in cases involving romantic relations between teens: HC

Allahabad High Court, HC, high court, Allahabad

Pocso Act being misused against teens in consensual relationships, says HC

Child Abuse, POCSO

Sexual offences now gender neutral, as BNS introduces key changes

Topics : POCSO sexual violence against minors Student

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon