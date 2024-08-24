Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Toll at 41 in Nepal accident, IAF aircraft to bring back bodies of Indians

Toll at 41 in Nepal accident, IAF aircraft to bring back bodies of Indians

During the press conference, Minister Mahajan said that the state government is in constant touch with the Nepal administration and also with the Embassy of Delhi to coordinate the relief efforts

Nepal, Nepal bus accident, Indian nationals

According to officials, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara when it met with the accident | Credit: X

ANI Tanahua
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll in the road accident in Nepal's Tanahun district has risen to 41. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed the deaths during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.
A bus carrying around 43 passengers mostly Indian tourists, veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal's Tanahun District on August 23.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the press conference, Minister Mahajan said that the state government is in constant touch with the Nepal administration and also with the Embassy of Delhi to coordinate the relief efforts.
"41 people have died in Nepal after it plunged into the river. We connected with the Embassy in Delhi also. 12 people have been shifted by the Nepal Army to the hospital," Minister Mahajan said.
Mahajan said that the exact figure is yet to be ascertained and added that most passengers hailed from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.
"We don't have the exact figure. There are 16-18 more but there can be casualties among them. We are continuously in touch with the district administration and the military and I have also interacted with Dy CM. The rescue efforts are still underway," he added.

More From This Section

Amit Shah

HM Shah to chair anti-Naxal review meeting today in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

PremiumPhoto: Shutterstock

UP govt offers 200 acres in Greater Noida to Ducati for racetrack

ecommerce, online

Low income groups and small cities drive e-commerce, says report

Premiumtaketwo

India projected to face 2 mn deaths from antimicrobial resistance by 2050

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Modi, Narendra Modi

News Highlights: India ever ready to play active role in peace efforts, Modi assures Zelenskyy

According to officials, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara when it met with the accident.
Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who oversees the disaster relief and rehabilitation department, spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior central officials on Friday regarding the repatriation of bodies of deceased Indian tourists. Amit Shah assured CM Shinde of the full cooperation from the central government.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, a special Indian Air Force aircraft will bring the bodies of 24 tourists tomorrow to Nashik and the bodies will then be handed over to their families.
CM Shinde earlier offered condolences over the deaths and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that the news of a tragic accident of a bus, carrying pilgrims from India, including Maharashtra's Jalgaon in Nepal, is deeply saddening.
"Unfortunately, some devotees have lost their lives, while others have been seriously injured. The state government, in coordination with the Nepal Embassy and the Uttar Pradesh government, is ensuring that the injured receive prompt medical attention. The state government is deeply concerned for the victims and their families and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time," the post mentioned.
The Chief Minister further said that efforts are underway to expedite repartiation of the bodies of the deceased to Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nepal bus accident

14 people killed as Indian bus plunges into Nepal's Marsyangdi River

damage, landslide, Guwahati Landslide

Four Nepali nationals found dead, trapped under debris in Uttarakhand

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, Arzu Rana

Discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties with PM Modi: Nepal FM Deuba

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy to enter Sri Lankan market, expand global e-scooter footprint

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, Arzu Rana

Nepal to export 1,000 MW electricity to India, says EAM Jaishankar

Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties Road Accidents Maharashtra Maharashtra government IAF aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon