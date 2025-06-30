Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Murmu arrives in UP's Bareilly, to address IVRI's convocation ceremony

Murmu arrives in UP's Bareilly, to address IVRI's convocation ceremony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival

Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the ceremony to be held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bareilly on Monday for the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, officials said.

Murmu will be the chief guest at the ceremony to be held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed Murmu on her arrival in Bareilly. In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and felicitation to Hon'ble President Draupadi Murmu ji in 'Nath Nagri' Bareilly."  ALSO READ: President Murmu awards 6 Kirti, 33 Shaurya Chakras for gallantry  In a post on X, the President's Secretariat said, "Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Bareilly."  ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izatnagar is dedicated to research and development in the field of veterinary and animal sciences.

 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill; overnight voting delayed

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Offline registration for Amarnath Yatra starts at special centres in Jammu

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Day after stampede, thousands gather to worship deities in Puri

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Shimla Rains

Red alert issued in Mandi; Beas river flooded after heavy rainfall

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

Jammu police set up checkpoints across city ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Droupadi Murmu President Speech Bareilly Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon