Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, severe waterlogging in several parts of city

For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday.
On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.
As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.
 
(Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/reJQPlzfbQ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
 
The weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28°C. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds.
For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C. Wind speeds will continue to vary, maintaining a range of 25-35 km/h.
The weather conditions are expected to cause minor traffic disruptions and increase the chance of vehicle accidents due to water accumulation on roads. Residents are advised to check for traffic congestion before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that the conditions favouring further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North India are being witnessed as the heatwave conditions have abated across the country.
Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh and some parts of Haryana, some more parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during next two-three days, the IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Roof collapse, IGI airport

Roof collapses at Terminal-1 of IGI amid heavy rains, fire brigade at spot

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Yellow alert in Thane, Mumbai as heavy rainfall predicted for next 5 days

Heavy Rainfall

Death toll rises to 19 as torrential rains continue in El Salvador

car insurance

Engine protection cover: Must-have in areas prone to heavy rains

Rainfall, Rain

Normal life disrupted in Guwahati after heavy rainfall batters Assam

Topics : heavy rains Delhi government Waterlogging Indian monsoon South-west monsoon monsoon damage Delhi traffic Delhi Traffic Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon