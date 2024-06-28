Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LG Sinha visits Amarnath yatra base camp in Jammu, reviews arrangements

Amid multi-security escort, the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims will depart for twin base camps in Kashmir from Jammu on Friday

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday night visited the base camp of Amarnath yatra in Jammu and reviewed the final arrangements for the pilgrimage.
Amid multi-security escort, the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims will depart for twin base camps in Kashmir from Jammu on Friday, marking the beginning of this year's pilgrimage from here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sinha, who was accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain and top civil and security officials, took a round of the base camp at Bhagwati Nagar and chaired a meeting to review the final arrangements.
The Lieutenant Governor also met and interacted with the pilgrims. Subsequently, he chaired a meeting with the officials and reviewed the measures taken to facilitate the comfortable stay of the pilgrims, officials said.
He was briefed on the extensive arrangements made for the smooth pilgrimage of the devotees.
Sinha directed the stakeholder departments to deploy adequate manpower to cater to the heavy rush of the pilgrims.
He also interacted with the service providers and took appraisal of the facilities, including logistics, lodging, food, health, transportation, RFID counters and other amenities.
The 52-day pilgrimage will commence from the twin tracks --the traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14 km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal -- on June 29. The yatra will conclude on August 19.
"The first batch of yatra will leave Jammu base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for Kashmir at 0400 hours in the morning of Friday," a senior officer told PTI.
He said that yatra will be flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor from Yatri Niwas amid high security arrangements.

Also Read

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra: Police conducts mock drill ahead of annual pilgrimage

Amit Shah, Amit, Shah, Home Minister

HM Shah reviews J-K security situation, preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

ADGP Jammu reviews emergency safety arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Reliance, Airtel, Voda Idea, BHEL among 5 stocks to watch today

gold price

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 71,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,900

Topics : Amarnath yatra Amarnath shrine Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir politics India China relations cross border terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon