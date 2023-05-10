close

'The Kerala Story' to release in 37 countries on May 12: Adah Sharma

"The Kerala Story" will be released in 37 countries on May 12, the movie's lead star Adah Sharma said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The kerala story

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
"The Kerala Story" will be released in 37 countries on May 12, the movie's lead star Adah Sharma said on Wednesday.

The film on conversion that has polarised the political discourse in the country, leading to bans in some states and a tax-free status in others, has earned Rs 56 crore at the box office since its release last Friday.

Sharma took to Twitter to thank the audience for supporting the film.

"Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it trend, thank you for loving my performance. This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) #adahsharma," the actor wrote in the post.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the film depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

"The Kerala Story" has been banned in West Bengal and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have stopped its screening citing law and order situation, whereas BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have given it a tax-free status.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

