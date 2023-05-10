close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fire engulfs firecracker shops in Ahmedabad, people moved to safety

A massive fire broke out in firecracker shops located in industrial area in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, prompting officials to evacuate people from nearby areas as precautionary measure

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
fire, wildfire, climate change

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A massive fire broke out in firecracker shops located in an industrial area in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Wednesday, prompting officials to evacuate several people from nearby residential areas as a precautionary measure.

Two fire brigade officials sustained minor injuries due to the bursting of firecrackers, officials said.

Officials said thick smoke engulfed the Vikas Estate area in Bapunagar locality where the affected shops are located. Panic gripped nearby residential areas due to the intermittent bursting of crackers in the fire.

More than a dozen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, they said.

"The blaze erupted in a firecracker shop before spreading to adjacent godowns. Our priority is to prevent the fire from spreading to residential areas surrounding Vikas Estate," a fire brigade official said.

He said several people were evacuated from their houses as a precautionary measure even as thick smoke engulfed Bapunagar.

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Gujarat elections results: Trends show BJP headed for a sweeping victory

Gujarat polls: Counting of votes from 8 am; AAP looks to make strong debut

Gujarat Assembly polls: 7 MLAs who won for 5 times or more again in fray

No shell company in Mauritius; Hindenburg allegations false: Mauritius Min

May not be right course: Govt on SC's hint at same-sex marriage declaration

Cisco CEO Robbins meets PM Modi, doubles down on local manufacturing

Punjab launches energy action plan to ensure promotion of energy efficiency

PM Modi to participate in National Technology Day 2023 on Thursday

The exact number of evacuees cannot be known immediately.

"All fire tenders are on the spot. Police have evacuated residents in surrounding localities and we are ensuring that people do not come near the affected area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police will take action," DCP (Zone 3) Sushil Agrawal said.

Prima facie, firecrackers were stored in commercial shops in the industrial estate.

"We are yet to ascertain whether they had the proper licence to store crackers. We will investigate," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat fire

First Published: May 10 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Parties make slew of announcements ahead of elections in Madhya Pradesh

People wait in a queue to cast their vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sultanpur | Photo: PTI
2 min read

Punjab launches energy action plan to ensure promotion of energy efficiency

Lights off
2 min read

Exploring M&A opportunities in overseas markets; plan to launch IPO: Vinsys

Vinsys
2 min read
Premium

Investor queue outside IEPF grows longer by the year, shows data

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

PM Modi to participate in National Technology Day 2023 on Thursday

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

LIVE: Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit on June 22

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon