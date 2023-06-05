Thiruvananthapuram Int'l Airport sees 26% increase in passenger growth

The number of passengers travelling through the International Airport here has witnessed a record increase of 26 per cent in the month of May, 2023 as compared to last year, the airport authority said on Monday.

The airport, which is managed by the Adani Group, said 3.68 lakh people travelled through Thiruvananthapuram airport in May which is the highest figure since the Covid crisis.

"This is a 26 per cent increase compared to May 2022. Average number of daily passengers has increased to 11,879. A total of 12,939 people travelled on May 25. This is also the highest figure in recent times. The number of daily services averaged around 80," the airport authority said in a release.

A total of 2,337 air traffic movements (take-offs and landings) took place in May, the authority said, adding that at least 1.93 lakh domestic tourists and 1.75 lakh foreign tourists travelled through Thiruvananthapuram.

"The number of weekly services to foreign countries has increased to 117 and the number of services to other cities in India has increased to 151. With the increase in services to Delhi and Mumbai, fares have come down and connectivity to foreign countries and other cities in India has become easier," it claimed.

The airport authority said various projects to improve infrastructure and safety in line with the increase in passenger traffic are in progress.

Also Read Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian: Rahul Gandhi 74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP PM to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman-Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose today 'No need for Netaji, Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose in movie on Savarkar' Congress chief Kharge writes a letter to PM Modi on Odisha train tragedy Wrestlers resume Railway duties, Sakshi to continue fight while working Green, eco-friendly technology key for Indian Navy-says Ministry of Defense Int'l transport corridor: Reflection of India's expanding global footprint T'gana posts 31% growth in IT exports, adds 127,000 jobs during 2022-23