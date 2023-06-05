

The Navy operates numerous ships, submarines, and aircraft that consume significant amounts of energy. Therefore, increasing energy efficiency is a top priority for the Navy in all its operations and processes, said the Ministry of Defense. Here are some of the initiatives taken towards creating a “clean and green Navy”. The Ministry of Defense shared sustainability measures and environmentally friendly initiatives taken by the Indian Navy on Monday. This announcement comes in time with United Nations' World Environment Day which is celebrated every year on Jun 5. This year the theme is: Beat plastic pollution.

Solar Power

The Indian Navy has commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of 15.87 megawatts (MW) in line with the government's ‘Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission’ (JNNSM). These plants are connected to the grid and utilize single-axis sun tracking technology with computerised monitoring and control. Furthermore, there are ongoing plans to develop solar power plants with a capacity of 16 MW.

Reducing Diesel Engine Emissions

The Navy has installed an indigenous retrofit device developed by M/s Chakr Innovations on a shore-based diesel generator for long-term trials. This device significantly reduces emissions, with trials indicating a 70 per cent reduction in Hydrocarbon, Carbon Monoxide, and Particulate Matter in the engine's exhaust emissions. The retrofit device will be gradually introduced to all land-based diesel generators, contributing to further emission reductions.

Eco-Friendly Oil Spill Solutions

To address oil spills in naval harbors, the Navy has developed eco-friendly marine bio-remedial agents through the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL). This technology consists of a combination of microorganisms and growth stimulants that consume different types of oils, such as diesel and lubricating oils. This process helps clean seawater from oil contamination and prevents damage to the marine ecosystem.

Natural Refrigerants

In collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, the Indian Navy has operationalized a 100-kilowatt (KW) capacity air conditioning plant that utilises the natural refrigerant carbon dioxide. This pioneering plant reduces the use of conventional refrigerants with high Global Warming Potential (GWP) and aligns with the Kigali Agreement of 2016, ratified by India. The plant, installed at the Centre of Excellence (Marine Engineering), INS Shivaji, has successfully operated for 850 hours.

Hydrogen as an Alternate Fuel

The Navy is exploring the use of hydrogen as a potential alternative fuel source. Successful shore trials of a Hydrogen Aspirated Diesel Engine have been completed, resulting in cleaner combustion and significantly reduced carbon monoxide (CO) emissions. The device has been installed on a ship for pilot trials.