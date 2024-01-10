Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Those who created hurdles shouldn't be invited to Ram Temple: Brij Bhusan

The BJP leader rejected the speculation about Modi contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Ayodhya

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media on wrestlers' protest demanding his arrest, in Gonda on Saturday.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

Press Trust of India Barabanki (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has voiced opposition to inviting the leaders of opposition parties who "created obstacles" in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya for its consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.
Talking to reporters, Singh also dismissed the speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Ayodhya.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The opposition, which created hurdles in the construction of the temple at every step, should not be invited to Ayodhya at all," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Rasauli in the Safdarganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday evening.
"These (opposition leaders) are the same people who, while targeting the BJP, used to say 'Ramlala, hum ayenge, mandir wahin banayenge lekin tarikh nahi batayenge (we will come, we will build the temple there but will not reveal the date)," the MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh said.
According to reports, invitations for the Ram temple consecration ceremony have been sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said a dream of 500 years is about to be realised. "Lord Ram is coming to every house. Only Lord Ram and the Ram temple are being discussed all over the country today. The dream of the last 500 years is being fulfilled," he said.
The BJP leader rejected the speculation about Modi contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Ayodhya.
"I do not think that the prime minister will contest the election from the Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituency. There is no leader in the country whose election boat sails without taking Modi's name. The very agenda of the election today is Modi," he said.
To a question on the suspension of the executive body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the sports ministry, Singh, the former chief of the federation, said, "I have been the president of the wrestling federation for 12 years. Now I have nothing to do with it. Sanjay Singh is the elected president. No one can remove him."

He said the new WFI executive body was elected following polls conducted on the Supreme Court's instructions and hence, no one has the right to remove it.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

Ayodhya city tour of new Ram Lalla idol on January 17 cancelled. Here's why

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

WATCH: Stampede at actor Mahesh Babu's movie event in Andhra, cop injured

DPIIT to announce ranking of states, UTs on startup initiatives on Jan 16

UAE President Al Nahyan addresses Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Airport to new resorts, Lakshadweep tourism is in for an upgrade: Details

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ayodhya case Ram Temple dispute Ram temple Brijbhushan Sharan Singh WFI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon