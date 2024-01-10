Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability

PM Modi

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: PM Modi delivers his address (Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vibrant Gujarat Summit updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, said that India is working on its goal for the next 25 years and that this duration is India's Amrit Kaal.

"In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years' duration is India's Amrit Kaal," said PM Modi.


At the summit, the prime minister said, "This is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal. Therefore, this is even more significant. Representatives from more than 100 countries who are participating in this summit are crucial partners in this development journey of India."

Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates

'World sees India as friend who can be trusted'


Calling India a friend who can be trusted, PM Modi said, "The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of the Global South, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers."

PM Modi, while addressing the summit, also gave credit to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for 'high growth' in India-UAE relations.

"The participation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in this Summit is a matter of great joy for us. His presence as the chief guest at Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a symbol of the ever-strengthening relations between India and UAE," PM Modi said.

'India will be among three largest economies in world'


The prime minister further promised to make India one of the top three economies in the world, saying, "Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. 10 years ago, India was on the 11th position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen."
"We are all aware of the global circumstances. So, in times like these, if the Indian economy is displaying such resistance, if the growth in India is showing such momentum, a big reason behind this is our focus on structural reforms in the last 10 years. These reforms have enhanced the capacity, capability and competitiveness of India's economy," he added.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024


Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, alongside several global leaders. The three-day event is witnessing the participation of 34 partner countries and delegates from over 130 countries. It also celebrate ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’.

The concept of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of PM Modi when he was the chief minister of the state. The first edition of the Summit was held during the Navratri festival with more than 1,000 delegates and dignitaries spanning 45 countries attending the event.


Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

Airport to new resorts, Lakshadweep tourism is in for an upgrade: Details

Centre allocates Rs 1,782 cr for strategic road project in Arunachal

Indore college prepares edible crockery from millets to replace plastic

BSF DG reviews security, operational preparedness of troops in Jammu

World Hindi Day 2024: History, importance, lesser known facts and wishes

Topics : Narendra Modi Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Vibrant Gujarat India Gujarat BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon