Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Vibrant Gujarat Summit updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, said that India is working on its goal for the next 25 years and that this duration is India's Amrit Kaal.

"In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years' duration is India's Amrit Kaal," said PM Modi.

Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates At the summit, the prime minister said, "This is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal. Therefore, this is even more significant. Representatives from more than 100 countries who are participating in this summit are crucial partners in this development journey of India."

'World sees India as friend who can be trusted'



Calling India a friend who can be trusted, PM Modi said, "The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of the Global South, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers."

PM Modi, while addressing the summit, also gave credit to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for 'high growth' in India-UAE relations.



'India will be among three largest economies in world'

The prime minister further promised to make India one of the top three economies in the world, saying, "Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. 10 years ago, India was on the 11th position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen." "The participation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in this Summit is a matter of great joy for us. His presence as the chief guest at Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a symbol of the ever-strengthening relations between India and UAE," PM Modi said.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, alongside several global leaders. The three-day event is witnessing the participation of 34 partner countries and delegates from over 130 countries. It also celebrate ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’.





ALSO READ: Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani The concept of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of PM Modi when he was the chief minister of the state. The first edition of the Summit was held during the Navratri festival with more than 1,000 delegates and dignitaries spanning 45 countries attending the event.

"We are all aware of the global circumstances. So, in times like these, if the Indian economy is displaying such resistance, if the growth in India is showing such momentum, a big reason behind this is our focus on structural reforms in the last 10 years. These reforms have enhanced the capacity, capability and competitiveness of India's economy," he added.