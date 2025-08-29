Friday, August 29, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Chamoli districts, several families trapped

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the debris flow after the cloudburst has blocked areas, leaving several residents stranded

Just last week, a cloudburst was reported in Chamoli, blocking roads in Tharali and disrupting movement. (File Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

A cloudburst lashed Rudraprayag’s Bareth Dungar Tok and Chamoli’s Deval area late Thursday, triggering heavy debris flow. Several families are reportedly trapped, and multiple injuries have been confirmed.
 
Sharing updates on the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the debris flow after the cloudburst has blocked areas, leaving several residents stranded.
 
“Sad news has been received that some families have been trapped due to debris flow following a cloudburst in Bareth Dungar Tok of Basukedar tehsil in Rudraprayag district and in Dewal area of Chamoli district,” Dhami said in an X post on Friday. 

Two missing, rescue op on the way

Uttarakhand Chief Minister assured that the government is carrying out rescue operations. “Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by the local administration. I am in constant touch with officials regarding the situation and have spoken with the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates, giving necessary instructions for the effective conduct of rescue operations,” he said.
 

In the Rudraprayag district, water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have been rising steadily at their convergence. According to news agency ANI, two people have gone missing after the incident, and several animals were also buried in the incident. Heavy rainfall in the area has also led to road and national highway closures across the district.
 
The northern region of India has witnessed multiple cloudbursts and spells of heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, resulting in significant loss of life and property. Just last week, a cloudburst was reported in Chamoli, blocking roads in Tharali and disrupting movement.

Topics : Uttarakhand landslide Rainfall BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

