close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Three new railway stations to come up in Haryana's Yamunanagar under EDFCR

The development of the railway corridor will not only benefit local traders and industries but also businesses up to Ponta Sahib, it said

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Indian Railways, solar energy, COP27

An electric locomotive makes immense economic sense as compared to a diesel locomotive

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three new railway stations will come up Kalanaur, Jagadhari and Darazpur in Yamunanagar district under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Railway (EDFCR) project and these will benefit the industrial sector, a top Haryana government official said on Saturday.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said to ensure benefits to industries from these stations, a committee led by the Yamunanagar deputy commissioner will be formed.

This committee will gather information from industries based in the area and accordingly facilitate services at the stations, he said in an official statement.

The development of the railway corridor will not only benefit local traders and industries but also businesses up to Ponta Sahib, it said.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioner to prepare a plan in consultation with officials of traders' bodies and chambers of commerce regarding the utilisation of the three stations.

He also suggested organising a seminar to provide information about the facilities at these stations.

Also Read

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

Bharat Petroleum launches 19 EV fast-charging stations at 110 fuel stations

SECR to revamp Chhattisgarh rly stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

Meeting Modi the most significant aspect of India trip: Nepal PM Prachanda

J&K's Kishtwar will become north India's major 'power hub': Jitendra Singh

Odisha train accident: Indian Navy deploys medical team for relief, support

Odisha train tragedy: AP dispatches 20 ambulances, 21 funeral vehicles

Quadcopter crashes J-K's Udhampur village, investigation underway: Sources

Kaushal was reviewing the ongoing development works in Yamunanagar district on Saturday, the statement said. Railway officials apprised that the work on the railway corridor is in its final stages.

The new Kalanaur junction and new Jagadhri railway junction are connected to the express highway, which will greatly benefit traders, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Government Railway Board

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon