Tibetan, Himalayan Buddhist associations come in support of Dalai Lama

Tibetan and Himalayan Buddhist Associations came in support of Dalai Lama alleging China is behind the "ill-spreading" of the video against Dalai Lama to tarnish his image.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has apologised following the controversy over his viral video. After the Dalai Lama's video of purportedly kissing a boy went viral, a group of Tibetan leaders and activists from across the globe, expressed their solidarity and support for him.

The Himalayan Buddhist Association has also decided to file a defamation suit against those who have spread the video. The Tibetan Buddhist has also sought support from PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders. The legislator of Lahaul-Spiti and President of one of the Buddhist associations said that he has also sought an investigation from the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and the government of India.

"I feel that whatever incident has happened, it was misled by the media, I ask the Himachal Pradesh government to form an SIT. We have already made it final to file defamation. For this we shall also take permission from the private office of the His Holiness, we also want the religious opinion and blessing from the His Holiness before moving the defamation suit in the court of law for justice," said Ravi Thakur, a Buddhist leader and Congress MLA.

The Buddhist Associations of Tibetan in exile in the Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh are also alleging China's hand behind this attempt to defame the Dalai lama, he said.

"We shall write a letter from our Buddhist community to the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and the prime minister of India to investigate the matter. We will ask all Buddhist communities across the globe to collect support for our Buddhist Teacher. We definitely suspect China is behind this. China is doing this because they want to capture Tibet fully," Thakur added.

The Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti Buddh Sewa Sangh Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti Students Welfare Association Shimla, Indo Tibet Friendship Society Shimla, Bhurat Tibet Samanvya Sangh Shimla Regional Tibetan Women Association and Regional Tibetan Youth Congress Shimla would like to release press statement collectively regarding the recent viral video on His Holiness the 14 Dalai Lama and its misinterpretation.

View of the recent viral video that has become an internet sensation where His 14 Dalai Lama is seen kissing a child has grossly been spread. The video was completely tailored and edited to defame His Holiness Dalai Lama, claimed the Buddhist associations in the Press Conference.