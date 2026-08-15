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Home / India News / 'Ties with US stronger than ever': Rubio greets India on Independence Day

'Ties with US stronger than ever': Rubio greets India on Independence Day

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio credits Trump-Modi relationship for closer bilateral ties, highlighting cooperation in defence, energy, critical minerals, AI, space and commerce

Marco Rubio

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day: Rubio (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has greeted the people of India on its 80th Independence Day, asserting that the bilateral ties were stronger than ever due to the personal relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Rubio said the deep ties of friendship and family between the people of the two countries form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient and forward looking.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said.

"Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the US-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever," the US secretary of state said.

 

Rubio said from defence and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, US-India collaboration is making both nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

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"The deep ties of friendship and family between our two peoples form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient, and forward-looking. The United States looks forward to the future our two countries will build together," Rubio said.

Several states across the US have issued special proclamations to commemorate August 15, 2026, as 'India Day' to mark the country's independence, highlighting the growing contribution of its diaspora to the American fabric.

A number of senators, Congress members, lawmakers and city councils have extended greetings on India's Independence Day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Marco Rubio US India relations Donald Trump administration

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:12 AM IST