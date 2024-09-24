Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J-K polls: Tight security in Rajouri ahead of Phase 2 on Sept 25. Details

J-K polls: Tight security in Rajouri ahead of Phase 2 on Sept 25. Details

J&K Assembly elections: The first voting phase ended on September 18; the second and third phases are on September 25 and October 1, respectively, with vote counting on October 8

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Photo: Reuters

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on September 25, security has been tightened in the Rajouri district.
 
To enhance safety, security personnel have been deployed across various regions, and vehicles are undergoing inspections. The second phase of assembly elections will take place on 26 seats across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Key candidates and election timeline

The Assembly seats involved in this phase include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, and Gulabgarh (ST). Additionally, elections will be held in Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).
 
 
This phase is particularly significant as it will determine the fate of 239 candidates, including former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, contesting from both Budgam and Ganderbal. Other notable candidates include Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, competing for the Nowshera seat, and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, running from Central Shalteng.

Election campaigns in J&K

On Monday, Omar Abdullah addressed a rally in Ganderbal, coinciding with the ongoing Assembly elections. Union Minister Jitendra Singh remarked that the BJP-led administration has committed to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for reiterating previously made promises. Gandhi, during a rally in Poonch, emphasised the need for greater autonomy, asserting that while he wanted statehood reinstated before the elections, he would strive for it afterward.

The first phase of voting concluded on September 18, with a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent across 24 constituencies in seven districts, according to the Election Commission. Voting for the second and third phases is scheduled for September 25 and October 1, respectively, with results set to be announced on October 8.

Also Read

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

J-K, Haryana polls LIVE: BJP expels leader for contesting Jammu polls as independent candidate

Omar Abdullah,Omar,election,vote,voting

J-K polls: Omar, Ravinder Raina among 239 candidates in fray in 2nd phase

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 58 per cent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years. Political leaders in the Union Territory expect a relatively high voter turnout in the Assembly polls, too. (Photo: PTI)

J-K polls: Rich candidates galore across political spectrum, says ADR

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 58 per cent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years. Political leaders in the Union Territory expect a relatively high voter turnout in the Assembly polls, too. (Photo: PTI)

Parties leave no stone unturned for tribal votes in Poonch, Rajouri

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Assembly polls highlights: Modi only talks about his 'Mann ki Baat', not 'kaam ki baat,' says Rahul

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections BS Web Reports Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon