TN TRB annual planner 2024 out at trb.tn.gov.in; 6281 posts to be filled

The annual planner for 2024 was released by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) on Wednesday, January 10. The recruitment calendar includes a tentative month of notice, number of opportunities and schedule of exams for different positions.

The timetable was declared for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Assistant Professor, Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET), Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF), Post Graduate Assistants and SCETRT.

On the official website at trb.tn.gov.in, the candidates can download the Tamil Nadu TRB annual planner 2024 in PDF format. The TN Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) recruitment was announced for a sum of 1766 openings. The SGT test will be conducted in April 2024. The Tamil Nadu Assistant Professors recruitment 2024 drive expects to fill a sum of 4000 openings under the Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education.

TN TRB annual planner 2024: How to download?

Step 1: Access the official portal of TN TRB at trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Under “What’s New,” search the Teacher Recruitment Board – Annual Planner 2024 link

Step 3: Press the link that will showcase the TN TRB annual planner 2024.

Step 4: View the notice release date, vacancies and tests dates

Step 5: Download TRB calendar 2024 PDF

Step 6: Take a printout of the annual planner for later.

TN TRB annual planner: Overview

TN TRB Annual Planner comprises of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education, Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2024 Paper- I & II, Post Graduate Assistants, Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF), Assistant Professors, Senior Lecturers, Lecturers, Junior Lecturers in Government Law Colleges & Assistant Professors in Pre Law.

The TRB annual planner for 2024 makes it clear that examinations may be modified or cancelled from time to time. The applicants are recommended to continue to take a look at the official website of TRB for new updates.