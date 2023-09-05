National Teachers' Award 2023: Check the complete list of 2023 winners

At a ceremony held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan by the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education & Literacy, President Droupadi Murmu presented awards to 75 teachers from across the country this year.

The annual Teachers’ award seeks to reward and celebrate the contributions of teachers who hail from across the country. According to a PMO release, the purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is also to honour those teachers who, through their commitment, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.

National Teachers Award 2023: List of Winners

From this year, the ambit of the National Teachers’ Award has been extended to incorporate teachers of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Department of Higher Education. 50 Teachers, 13 educators from Higher education and 12 teachers from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will be granted for this year.

Among the chosen educators, the maximum are from Gujarat (5) followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra with four awardees every. Three teachers each from West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been chosen for the award. Deepak Jethalal Mota, Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai, Indranath Sengupta, Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala, and Satya Ranjan Acharya are the awardees from Gujarat.

The awardees from Karnataka incorporate Sapna Shrishail Anigol, SR Mahadeva Prasanna, Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat, Dinesh Babu J, while the recipients from Maharashtra are Raghavan B. Sunoj, Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil, Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale and Keshav Kashinath Sangle.

Two CBSE teachers from Delhi and Meerut, two from Kendriya Vidyalaya (Kerala and Indore), one from Eklavya Model Private School in Madhya Pradesh, one from Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, and one from a CISCE (Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations) school in Punjab have likewise been chosen for the honour.

Teachers Award 2023: Modi interaction with winners

Prior to the award ceremony on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the 2023 National Teachers' Award winners. The gathering came ahead of Teachers' Day celebrations with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other top officials additionally present at the venue. The National Teachers' Award was presented upon 75 educators nationwide for their special commitments.

The PM wrote in a social media post, "Met our nation's exemplary educators who have been honoured with the National Teachers' Awards. Their dedication to shaping young minds and their unwavering commitment to excellence in education is very inspiring. In their classrooms, they are scripting a brighter future for India's youth".

Teachers Day 2023: Overview

Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September yearly to celebrate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. Dr Radhakrishnan was India's first Vice President and second President. It is a day committed to educators and the tremendous role they play in shaping their students' lives.

With a view to foster creative teaching, research, community effort and novelty of work the nominations were looked for in online mode to amplify support (Jan Bhagidari). The Education Minister comprised three separate Independent National Jury involving famous people for the choice of teachers.

A certificate of merit and a cash prize of Rs.50,000 are included in each award and a silver medal. The awardees had also got a chance to have a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.