J-K LG dedicates digital initiatives for delivery of services to citizens

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday dedicated various digital initiatives to the people of the union territory for an improved doorstep delivery of services.

Sinha attended the 'Yug Parivartan, Badalta Jammu Kashmir' programme in Srinagar.

In his address, the Lt Governor appreciated the IT Department and other stakeholder agencies for their endeavours to ensure seamless access to government services.

He said the new digital initiatives launched on Saturday such as Digi-Dost (Doorstep delivery of services), CSC-Aadhaar Seva Kendras at Block Level, on-boarding of 300 services on auto appeal system and Digi Sahayak, a multilingual chatbot will provide improved citizen-centric services to the people.

The Lt Governor highlighted the key initiatives of the UT administration to make the governance system more transparent, accountable and responsive.

"Digital J&K has given many unique and incredible digital-first experiences. In future, the outcome of combined team efforts of UT would be cited as the best and leading administrative reforms," he said.

Also Read PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31? PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30 MCD identifies 26 roads for cleaning, plans special drive ahead of G20 Planning to end sirens on VIP vehicles: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Lawyers' duty is to protect Constitution in today's circumstances: Raj CM 52 dead, 37 injured as rain continues to wreak havoc in Uttarakhand Youth must be equipped with skills to shape climate-resilient future: UN

The Lt Governor underlined the need to address the local needs by integrating digital based solutions.

"We recognize the fact that the future digital transformation will be fuelled by Artificial Intelligence across the sectors. We are adopting multiple applications to support a wide variety of businesses, public sectors and their functions, processes, goals and objectives," he said



On the occasion, the Lt Governor also released an e-compendium of transformational Digital Services and launched an AI-based Facial Recognition attendance application. He also flagged off Digi-Yatra under IEC activities.

In the presence of Lt Governor, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between CSC e-Governance Service Ltd and IT Department for doorstep delivery of services through Digi-Dost.