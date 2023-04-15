Top headlines: Adani row probe, Ambani's plan to take on Netflix, Disney

Under the scanner: Sebi steps up probe into Adani group controversy
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has stepped up its probe into the Adani group controversy, with the Supreme Court-set deadline to submit its findings fast approaching. Read More
How Mukesh Ambani is planning to take on Walt Disney, Netflix in India
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s streaming service will add more than 100 films and TV series to its platform, building on the popularity of its cricket broadcasts in its push to take on global giants like Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. in the fast-growing Indian market. Read More
Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn
The modern concept of gross domestic product (GDP) dates back about nine decades. It was formally adopted as the primary economic measure in 1944 at the Bretton Woods conference, resulting in the creation of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Critics decry the primacy that it has attained since then, because it does not capture issues like welfare, inequality, and human development. Read More
Donald Trump's business empire worth at least $1.2 bn since he left office
Former President Donald Trump values his business empire at a minimum of $1.2 billion, a federal document released Friday showed, as he cashed in from speaking engagements and ventures such as digital trading cards after he left office. Read More
Crypto issue requires immediate attention, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Issues related to crypto assets require immediate attention and the response of the G20 has to ensure that they do not lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Read More