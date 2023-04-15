close

Top headlines: Adani row probe, Ambani's plan to take on Netflix, Disney

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
Under the scanner: Sebi steps up probe into Adani group controversy

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has stepped up its probe into the Adani group controversy, with the Supreme Court-set deadline to submit its findings fast approaching. Read More
 
How Mukesh Ambani is planning to take on Walt Disney, Netflix in India

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s streaming service will add more than 100 films and TV series to its platform, building on the popularity of its cricket broadcasts in its push to take on global giants like Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. in the fast-growing Indian market. Read More
 
Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn

The modern concept of gross domestic product (GDP) dates back about nine decades. It was formally adopted as the primary economic measure in 1944 at the Bretton Woods conference, resulting in the creation of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Critics decry the primacy that it has attained since then, because it does not capture issues like welfare, inequality, and human development. Read More
 
Donald Trump's business empire worth at least $1.2 bn since he left office

Former President Donald Trump values his business empire at a minimum of $1.2 billion, a federal document released Friday showed, as he cashed in from speaking engagements and ventures such as digital trading cards after he left office. Read More

Crypto issue requires immediate attention, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Issues related to crypto assets require immediate attention and the response of the G20 has to ensure that they do not lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Read More

Topics : SEBI | Climate Change | Nirmala Sitharaman | Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Group | Netflix India | Disney India | Adani Group | GDP | Donald Trump | cryptocurrency | Trump Towers

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

