Six Aam Aadmi Party corporators join BJP in Surat, marking 10 exits

A total of six corporators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined BJP in the presence of Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday.

"Swati Kyada, Nirali Patel, Dharmendra Vavliya, Ashok Dhami, Kiran Khokhani and Ghanshyam Makwana took the membership of BJP," the party official said.

Earlier, four Aam Aadmi Party councillors Rita Khaini, Jyoti Lathia, Bhavna Solanki and Vipul Movaliya joined the BJP.

In the 2021 Gujarat civic polls, AAP registered a victory over 27 seats in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). There are a total of 120 seats in SMC. BJP won 93 of them. Congress failed to register a victory on any seats.

Now BJP's strength has increased to 103 after the joining of 10 corporators from the Aam Admi party.