Top headlines: Modi-Biden bilateral meet ahead of G20, Adani's JV, and more

PM Modi enjoys a $3.8 trillion market moment as G20 leaders fly in
A record stock-market valuation and surging foreign inflows make for a great backdrop as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to tout India’s growing prominence to world leaders at this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi. Boosted by one of the world’s fastest growing economies, solid corporate earnings and an unprecedented retail investing boom, the nation’s equity benchmark is also approaching an all-time high. Read more
Basmati rice and humble makhana on global platter for G20 chiefs' spouses
Not only millets but a complete gourmet showcase of India’s technological prowess in agriculture and its captivating journey since Independence awaits the spouses of Group of Twenty (G20) leaders during their visit to Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Pusa, on Saturday. Sources reveal that India’s success in bringing basmati rice and the humble makhana (foxnut) from Bihar on to the world stage, along with its diverse genetic variability in various fields and horticultural crops, will be exhibited for the spouses in the form of seeds and fruits. Read more
Modi-Biden bilateral meet: 'Our friendship to play big role in global good'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden on Friday expressed confidence that the G20 Leaders’ Summit will advance the shared goals of building global consensus around fundamentally reshaping and scaling up multilateral development banks. A joint statement, released after both leaders held a bilateral meeting late on Friday at the PM’s official residence, said the G20 Summit would help accelerate sustainable development and bolster multilateral cooperation. Read more
Adani Enterprises on Friday announced a 50:50 joint venture with Kowa Holdings Asia for the sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen and its derivatives produced and supplied by the Adani Group. The joint venture agreement was signed between Adani Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, which is Adani Enterprises' step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, and Japan's Kowa Holdings. The company did not divulge any further details related to the joint venture, including the agreed territory for the stated sales and marketing. Read more
India, US express support for building resilient semiconductor supply chain
India and the US on Friday expressed their support for building a resilient global semiconductor supply chain while reaffirming a pledge to sustain high-level engagements between governments, industries and academic institutions. In a joint statement issued their bilateral talks here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joseph Biden called upon the two governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions based on trust and mutual understanding. Read more