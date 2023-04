Top headlines: PLI incentives to 8 sectors, tweak in SEZ rules, and more

Commerce department likely to tweak some SEZ rules in DESH Bill



With the fate of the Development Enterprise and Services Hub (DESH) Bill in limbo, the commerce department is working towards tweaking some rules under the existing special economic zone (SEZ) law to allow use of unutilised spaces in IT/ITES for non-SEZ purposes.

Claims under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme stood at Rs 3,420 crore in 2022-23 (FY23), of which the government paid incentives of Rs 2,874 crore to PLI beneficiaries until March across eight sectors — mobile manufacturing, information technology hardware, pharmaceutical (pharma), bulk drug, medical device, telecommunications (telecom), food processing, and drone. Green energy and fuels company Avaada Ventures has secured funding worth $1.07 billion, led by marquee private equity player Brookfield, which will make an equity investment of $1 billion. The sand-to-molecule company plans to use the funds for new projects in green hydrogen, green ammonia, and solar equipment manufacturing.