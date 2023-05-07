close

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis
Berkshire Hathway CEO Warren Buffet on Saturday criticised the US government for handling the banking crisis in the country. He expresses his displeasure at the "very poor messaging" by the US government with regard to the ongoing regional banking crisis, the report said. Read more...

World trade data shows early signs of 'reglobalisation' across countries
The global trading system is undergoing tectonic shifts that will reorient international supply chains for decades to come. Blame two main forces. Companies spooked by pandemic shortages, price spikes and shipping disruptions are reducing reliances on a single factory or country. Meanwhile, governments — especially those in the US and Europe — want to ensure access to key materials like semiconductors and rare-earth minerals in case the world trade splinters into geopolitical blocs. Read more...

Vedanta resources repays $800 million loans to Standard Chartered
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. said it has repaid $800 million worth of loans, another move that could assuage concerns about its liquidity after surging interest rates intensified pressure on low-rated borrowers with heavy debt loads. The London-based firm has repaid three facilities, which were taken from Standard Chartered Bank in London and Hong Kong, the company said in an exchange filing. The repayments released the encumbrances created on the shares of its unit Vedanta Ltd., it said. Read more...

Multiple people shot dead at Texas' Dallas outlet mall; gunman dead
A gunman shot multiple people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country, officials said.

Calls reporting gunshots came in about 3.40 pm local time from the Allen Premium Outlets. Read more...
PM Modi congratulates King Charles III, Queen Camilla on their coronation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation.
"Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the India-UK relationship will be strengthened further in the coming years. @RoyalFamily," tweeted PM Modi. Read more...





First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

