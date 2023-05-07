close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

VP Dhankhar arrives in Delhi after attending King Charles's coronation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh Dhankar arrived at Delhi airport on Sunday morning after attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London

ANI Asia
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh Dhankar arrived at Delhi airport on Sunday morning after attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London.

The Vice President and his wife were in London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla which took place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, London.

Ahead of the coronation, Dhankhar and his wife met King Charles III, the United States First Lady Jill Biden and other world leaders during a reception hosted by the Monarch at Buckingham Palace.

Dhankhar congratulated King Charles III on his coronation.

"Happy to be present at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla today. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my warmest congratulations to the newly crowned King and Queen of the UK. May India-UK ties grow stronger in the years ahead," the Vice President tweeted on Saturday.

The United Kingdom had extended an invitation to the international community, including India to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Also Read

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

Sunak, wife Akshata to lead with UK flag at King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles III to confer thank-you Coronation Medals to thousands

Armed forces veterans, get prime spots at King Charles Coronation

UK PM Rishi Sunak reads from biblical book at multi-faith Coronation

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

The thread that connects food and ethnicity, identity, history, religion

Police recovers 'incriminating materials' from club at Anjuna beach in Goa

CM Biren assures safety of Tripura students stuck in violence-hit Manipur

77 elected unopposed in 2nd phase of ongoing urban local body polls in UP

Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife landed at Stansted Airport in London on Friday.

On the first day of his visit, Dhankhar also addressed the members of the Indian community in the United Kingdom and said, Indian democracy is functioning at the moment at a level which is unmatched anywhere in the world.

"I would therefore make an appeal, 32 million Indian diaspora is a formidable demographic component and this demographic component is highly qualified, empowered and vigilant, making the nation proud in every way. It must be reflective on several issues; no one is above criticism, scrutiny and probe. Everyone is subject to these elements if we have to register progress, but then we can't be swayed," said the Vice President.

Vice President also joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by King Charles III at the Marlborough House, London and exchanged views with Commonwealth leaders on making the institution of the Commonwealth stronger and more focused.

Dhankhar interacted with Israel President Isaac Herzog, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

On the second day of his visit to London, Dhankhar interacted with Indian students and said that the DNA of Indians is so strong that there is no challenge to their intellect and they perform well wherever they go.

"If we examine the situation from a global perspective, our DNA is so strong that there is no challenge to our intellect. Wherever we go, we perform amazingly well...But one thing which we suffer in our country is a lack of system," Dhankhar said.

"Several developed countries thrive on mediocrity because there is a system. In the last 8 years, in the system also, we are making great advances. Our Bharat, at the moment, is on the rise as never before and the rise of Bharat is unstoppable...", he said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged students to strive towards excellence and appreciated their role in advancing India-Britain relations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vice President UK

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

CM Biren assures safety of Tripura students stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Manipur Protests
2 min read

77 elected unopposed in 2nd phase of ongoing urban local body polls in UP

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Burning oil tanker Pablo in the South China Sea is a global problem

India to import more oil from Iran; to push for rupee trading mechanism
5 min read

US FDA recalls Covid-19 at-home tests by SD Biosensor over bacteria risks

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru today

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read

New material converts simple mechanical vibrations into electricity

Representative Image
3 min read

President delivers speech in darkness, BJP seeks Odisha CM's apology

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon