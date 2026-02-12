Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 on Feb 13

PM Modi to inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 on Feb 13

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Seva Teerth, the new building of the Prime Minister's Office, and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, on February 13, his office said on Wednesday.

The Friday inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area.

This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities, it said.

 

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati on 202nd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic.

Rolls-Royce CEO calls on PM Modi, shares plans to be part of Viksit Bharat

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

India seeks a seat at the AI high table as leaders converge on Delhipremium

Red Fort

Govt mandates 6-stanza version of Vande Mataram at official events

Delhi High Court

PM Modi's degree row: Delhi HC gives DU 3 weeks to object to appeal delay

Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 accommodate law, defence, finance, health, agriculture, and several other key ministries.

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities.

Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes.

These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency, the PMO said.

The building complexes include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi in LS

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Nationwide trade union strike fails to evoke response in West Bengal

Auto strike Telangana

Telangana auto unions call statewide strike over meter charges, app issues

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Oppn MPs to protest US trade deal; Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion

arrest

Tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini crash case

Topics : Narendra Modi PMO Prime Minister Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today