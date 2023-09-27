Train climbs onto platform at Mathura station in UP, 1 injured: Official

A woman sustained minor injuries when a local train climbed onto a platform at the Mathura Junction Railway Station, an official said on Wednesday.

The Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter, he said.

According to the official from Agra division, the electric multiple unit (EMU) train arrived on platform 2A from Shakurbasti at 10.50 pm on Tuesday.

After all the passengers, including the crew, had deboarded, the train rolled down the track and climbed onto a platform before coming to a stop, the official added.

"A woman received an electric shock, and no one else was injured in the incident," Prashashti Srivastava, divisional commercial manager and public relations officer for the Agra division of the North Central Railways said.

Usha Devi (39), hailing from Jhansi, was taken to a hospital and administered first aid. Later, she was sent to Jhansi, she said.

Also Read Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims 'Lapses at multiple levels': What led to Balasore train accident on June 2? Corrupt system under previous govts halted Mathura's development: UP CM PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit CEC Rajiv Kumar signs MoU with Seychelles to expand 'cooperation' NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus This isn't govt policy, open to specific info: EAM on Canada's allegations Law Commission to clear its stand on One nation one election today

A high-level inquiry would be conducted into the unusual incident, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railways, said.

The movement of the trains on all platforms except 2A is normal, officials said.

Earlier, train traffic was affected after an overhead equipment (OHE) snapped, they said.