close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.33%)
19608.65 -65.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.00%)
5815.45 + 57.50
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
40460.90 + 55.20
Nifty Bank (-0.67%)
44468.00 -298.10
Heatmap

Train climbs onto platform at Mathura station in UP, 1 injured: Official

According to the official from Agra division, the electric multiple unit (EMU) train arrived on platform 2A from Shakurbasti at 10.50 pm on Tuesday

Mathura train, train accident, train

Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Mathura
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A woman sustained minor injuries when a local train climbed onto a platform at the Mathura Junction Railway Station, an official said on Wednesday.
The Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter, he said.
According to the official from Agra division, the electric multiple unit (EMU) train arrived on platform 2A from Shakurbasti at 10.50 pm on Tuesday.
After all the passengers, including the crew, had deboarded, the train rolled down the track and climbed onto a platform before coming to a stop, the official added.
"A woman received an electric shock, and no one else was injured in the incident," Prashashti Srivastava, divisional commercial manager and public relations officer for the Agra division of the North Central Railways said.
Usha Devi (39), hailing from Jhansi, was taken to a hospital and administered first aid. Later, she was sent to Jhansi, she said.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

'Lapses at multiple levels': What led to Balasore train accident on June 2?

Corrupt system under previous govts halted Mathura's development: UP CM

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

CEC Rajiv Kumar signs MoU with Seychelles to expand 'cooperation'

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

This isn't govt policy, open to specific info: EAM on Canada's allegations

Law Commission to clear its stand on One nation one election today

A high-level inquiry would be conducted into the unusual incident, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railways, said.
The movement of the trains on all platforms except 2A is normal, officials said.
Earlier, train traffic was affected after an overhead equipment (OHE) snapped, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mathura Train Accident Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon