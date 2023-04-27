close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Corrupt system under previous govts halted Mathura's development: UP CM

Criticising previous governments for allegedly neglecting the development of Mathura, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government has launched projects worth Rs 32,000 crore

Press Trust of India Lucknow
CM Adityanath

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Criticising previous governments for allegedly neglecting the development of Mathura, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government has launched projects worth Rs 32,000 crore that on completion would revive the grandeur and divinity of Mathura during the 'Dwapar era'.

Addressing a gathering for the upcoming municipal polls in Mathura, Adityanath slammed the "corrupt and impoverished system" under various governments since Independence that had halted Mathura's development.

He said the formation of the Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation in 2017 and then the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad have taken forward the action plan of overall development in Mathura.

"It is my good fortune the Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation was established by our government in 2017. By forming the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, work has been done to take forward the action plan for the overall development of this place," the chief minister said, according to a statement issued here.

He urged people to vote for the BJP candidate in the polls and form a "triple-engine" government.

Pointing out that UP received investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit 2023, he said this investment will lead to 50,000 youths getting employment in the Braj region.

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura

Two dead, many others injured after fire breaks out at Vrindavan hotel

PM SHRI scheme to benefit students studying in 1,753 UP schools: CM Yogi

UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn

Yogi Adityanath asks officials to clean up Ganga before Kumbh 2025

Restrictions on number of vehicles on Manali-Rohtang pass to continue

Poor biz models may have triggered crisis in US banks: RBI Governor Das

India to press for automatic exchange of non-financial assets' info at G20

Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai

Gujarat Cong to start 'Jan Manch' to connect to people to expose BJP govt

"India has changed today and we must join this process of change. Today, major infrastructure and construction projects like airports, IITs, and AIIMS are completed within schedules. Places like Kashi, Ayodhya, Kedarnath and Mahakal are rejuvenated as a result of respect for heritage. This is a new India, Adityanath said.

Since 2014, India has become self-sufficient. The potential of UP and that of this New India must be combined, he said, adding today the country's economy has become strong.

The chief minister said Jawahar Bagh in Mathura had once been a "hub of hooliganism".

There used to be riots in Kosi Kalan but PepsiCo India has set up one of the world's largest manufacturing plants there, he said.

"Our government completely banned the sale of meat-liquor in Mathura and Vrindavan. No one is allowed to play with the sanctity of this place," he said.

Stating that the development of Banke Bihari's Dham will be done on the lines of Kashi (Varanasi), he said, "It is our responsibility to bring back the splendour of Barsana, Gokul, and Govardhan".

This municipal election is important from this point of view, he added.

Lambasting the previous government, the chief minister said, Before 2017, people belonging to a particular party used to roam around with 'tamanchas' in their hands. Today the youth have tablets in their hands. Earlier there used to be terror of miscreants, today it is a safe city. Earlier there used to be heaps of garbage, today it is a smart city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Mathura corruption

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Suzlon
1 min read

India to press for automatic exchange of non-financial assets' info at G20

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: Twitter/@FinMinIndia)
2 min read

Swiggy partners with apna to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, 3 cities

Swiggy Instamart
2 min read

'Blatant corruption' in renovation of Kejriwal's residence, alleges BJP

BJP, BJP logo
3 min read

SMB marketers investing in AI to stay resilient in challenging economy

artificial intelligence, AI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon