close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TN CM launches 500 Urban Health Centres, takes veiled swipe at Guv Ravi

Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Vellore were among the reigons where the services could be availed, an official release here said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 500 Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWCs), spread across the State were virtually inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Tuesday.

In his launch address, Stalin said the Dravidian model of governance regarded education and healthcare as its 'two eyes,' and the government accordingly implemented schemes.

Tamil Nadu excelled in sectors such as education, in development of the state and in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. However, this could not be seen or understood by a person who held the top position in the State, Stalin said in an implicit reference to Governor RN Ravi.

Without naming Ravi again, Stalin said 'he' (Governor) did not accept the Dravidian model of governance and hence made criticisms against the government to confuse people.

"People will not bother about it at all. People have understood everything clearly. Let him make such criticism continuously," the Chief Minister said, adding such remarks would only further invigorate them.

The CM listed healthcare schemes initiated during the previous DMK regimes, when late M Karunanidhi (1924-2018) was the Chief Minister. Also, Stalin listed a slew of healthcare schemes launched under his leadership since 2021.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

Vaiko urges Stalin to fulfil demands of Tamil Nadu's unorganised workers

Stalin announces financial assistance for Balasore train accident victims

Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Pakistan issues 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India: Pak High Commission

Looking forward to once again address joint meeting of US Congress: PM Modi

3.12 cr saplings, 5% above target, were planted in Delhi-NCR in 2022-23

India is a fantastic potential market but taxation higher: IATA chief

NMDC in line to set up two slurry pipelines in Bastar district

On June 5, Governor had reportedly remarked that investors would 'not come' merely because they were asked to do so. It was seen as a veiled attack on Stalin who recently undertook a trip to Singapore and Japan to woo investors.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu earlier in the day said Ravi belittled the foreign visit of Stalin who was striving to improve the economy of the state by attracting foreign investments.

As regards the UHWCs, these are intended to function as ancillary units of Urban Primary Health Centres. The UHWCs are located in areas under civic bodies such as corporations including the Greater Chennai Corporation and municipalities.

Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Vellore were among the reigons where the services could be availed, an official release here said.

Each UHWC was set up at a cost of Rs 25 lakh and in total, Rs 125 Crore is the cost of the initiative to set up the 500 new facilities.

A doctor, nurse, health inspector and a sanitary worker would be on duty in every UHWC, which would work between 8 AM to noon and from 4 PM to 8 PM to cater to about 25,000 people in a given area.

Totally, 500 doctors, as many nurses, health inspectors and sanitary workers have been appointed. The UHWCs would offer a wide range of healthcare services including maternity care and yoga.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and top officials participated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu health centres

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon