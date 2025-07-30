Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Trump's 25% tariffs: 'Unfortunate', say experts, hope trade deal works out

Trump's 25% tariffs: 'Unfortunate', say experts, hope trade deal works out

The move comes even as the two countries continue negotiations on a trade agreement that has been in the works for several months

Donald Trump, Trump

Industry experts noted that while the tariff posed significant challenges for Indian exporters, there remained cautious optimism that a trade agreement could be finalised soon.(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India, effective August 1. He also warned of unspecified penalties for India’s purchases of Russian military equipment and oil.
 
The announcement came even as both countries continued negotiations on a trade agreement that has been under discussion for several months.
 
Reacting to the decision, Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global, told Reuters that although the negotiations appeared to have stalled, discussions over a bilateral trade deal were likely not finished.
 
"We see it more from the lens of geopolitics than purely economics and see both sides striving to get the deal done, even as the power equations may change a bit in the US' favour," Arora said.
 
 
Soon after the announcement, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Trump was frustrated with the lack of progress and believed the tariff would aid negotiations.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump slaps 25% tariff on Indian goods: Smartphones, pharma, shrimp hit

Modi Trump

All 'taarif', no gain: Congress mocks PM Modi as Trump slaps 25% tariff

US economy

US economy rebounds in second quarter; but underlying trend is soft

Donald Trump, Trump

India to pay 25% tariff plus penalty for Russian oil, defence buys: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US, Israel to run more Gaza food centres, offers few details

 
"I think President Trump is frustrated with the progress we've made with India but feels that a 25 per cent tariff will address and remedy the situation in a way that's good for the American people," Hassett said, according to Reuters.

Unfortunate tariff move, but trade deal hopes remain alive

Industry experts noted that while the tariff posed significant challenges for Indian exporters, there remained cautious optimism that a trade agreement could be finalised soon.
 
Ranen Banerjee, partner at Economic Advisory, PwC India, said higher tariffs on Indian goods, compared to competing countries, would be difficult to absorb. “However, the expectation is that the trade deal is likely to be finalised shortly and hence the period of applicability of these higher tariffs could be short,” he added.
 
Highlighting the growing strategic partnership between India and the US, Agneshwar Sen, trade policy leader at EY India, described the move as “an unfortunate development.” However, he also said that both countries remained positively engaged in negotiations, with the US team expected in India later in August to finalise a comprehensive trade agreement. 
 
Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra AMC, said markets had anticipated a resolution on tariffs, given the alignment of long-term strategic interests between India and the US.
 
“Markets will hope for a ‘TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out)’ trade if better senses prevail,” Shah told Reuters.
 
He also pointed to continued trade activity between other countries and sanctioned nations. “China is defying US/UN sanctions on Iran oil, Myanmar and Russia trade, and North Korea support,” he said.
 
Shah stressed that India's size and competitiveness remain its best defence. “Our biggest deterrence continues to be GDP size and competitiveness.” He expressed hope that the tariff imposition would prompt Indian policymakers to adopt a more growth-oriented approach.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit'

Karnataka to host 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit' from July 31 onwards

Yashwant Varma

SC reserves verdict on Justice Varma's plea against panel findings

Extension to bureaucrats post retirement in exceptional circumstances: Govt

Extension to bureaucrats post retirement in exceptional circumstances: Govt

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Centre sanctions ₹821 crore as special assistance to Delhi: CM Gupta

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI books builders, bank officials in 22 FIRs for cheating buyers

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs Indian export United States US India relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon