Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US economy rebounds in second quarter; but underlying trend is soft

US economy rebounds in second quarter; but underlying trend is soft

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.0 per cent annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP on Wednesday

US economic growth accelerates in Q4; corporate profits slow

conomists say President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policy, including sweeping tariffs on imports as well as delaying higher duties, has made it difficult to get a clear pulse on the economy

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US economic growth rebounded more than expected in the second quarter, but that grossly overstated the economy's health as subsiding imports accounted for the bulk of the improvement and domestic demand increased moderately. 
Gross domestic product increased at a 3.0 per cent annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP on Wednesday. The economy contracted at a 0.5 per cent pace in the January-March quarter, the first GDP decline in three years. 
The main GDP figure was heavily distorted by trade as was the case in the first quarter. Economists say President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policy, including sweeping tariffs on imports as well as delaying higher duties, has made it difficult to get a clear pulse on the economy. 
 
Economists urged focusing on final sales to private domestic purchasers, viewed by economists and policymakers alike as a barometer of underlying US economic growth. This measure grew at a 1.2 per cent rate after advancing at a 1.9 per cent rate in the first quarter. That was the slowest increase in domestic demand since the fourth quarter of 2022. 
A rush to beat the duties boosted imports in the first quarter, resulting in a record goods trade deficit that weighed on the economy. That trend reversed last quarter. Imports are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP. 

Also Read

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

US team to visit India on Aug 25 for next round of talks for trade pact

thailand, cambodia, thailand cambodia border

Thailand, Cambodia ceasefire holds as displaced villagers return home

Donald Trump, Trump

'Seed money': Japan will invest $550 bn in US at my direction, says Trump

sunflower oil

Russia suspends sunflower oil duty till end of August to boost exports

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says 50-50 chances of negotiating a trade deal with European Union

A Reuters survey of economists had forecast GDP rebounding at a 2.4 per cent annualized rate. The survey was, however, concluded before data on Tuesday showed the goods trade deficit shrinking to its smallest in nearly two years in June and inventories rising marginally. 
That prompted economists to upgrade their GDP growth estimates by as much as 0.8 percentage point to as high as a 3.3 per cent pace. Trade and inventories are the most volatile components of GDP. 
Economists anticipated lackluster economic growth in the second half. Though the White House has announced a number of trade deals, economists said the nation's effective tariff rate remained one of the highest since the 1930s and noted that about 60 per cent of the nation's imports remained uncovered by an agreement. 
Economists expect the Federal Reserve will keep its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range after the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, resisting pressure from Trump to lower borrowing costs. The Fed cut rates three times in 2024, with the last move coming in December.

More From This Section

Ajay Banga, World Bank

World Bank plans securitisation, debt swaps to boost development

china, china flag, Politburo

China's five-year plan enters final year: How much has it delivered?

Australian rocket

First Australian-made rocket crashes 14 seconds after lift-off attempt

Shanghai

Shanghai evacuates over 280,000 amid tropical storm Co-May threat

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US, Israel to run more Gaza food centres, offers few details

Topics : Donald Trump US US economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon