Business Standard
Home / India News / Trustees' body moves HC to seek closure of unauthorised schools in Thane

Trustees' body moves HC to seek closure of unauthorised schools in Thane

The demand comes days after the headmistress of a private school in Mumbra area

Bombay High Court

The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has claimed it was an unauthorised institution. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Thane
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A private organisation of school trustees has said it has approached the Bombay High Court to demand immediate closure of unauthorised educational institutions in Diva area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The demand comes days after the headmistress of a private school in Mumbra area here was arrested for allegedly not informing police about the molestation of a 10-year-old girl by a man in the institution.

The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has claimed it was an unauthorised institution.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, MESTA Thane district president Naresh Pawar condemned the incident and claimed the number of unauthorised schools in Diva has gone up to nearly 70 from 40 last year.

 

He further claimed that students and parents were being exploited by these schools with false documents, such as mark sheets, school certificates, and bonafide certificates, being issued without legal authorisation.

In the 2023-24 academic year, FIRs were filed against 40 unauthorised schools in Diva, he said.

Pawar said their association has approached the high court to seek immediate closure of such schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax

Businessman Sanjay Bhandari's extradition appeal opens in UK High Court

Madhya Pradesh High Court

Lift toxic waste from Union Carbide plant within 4 weeks: HC orders MP govt

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA case: HC issues notice on Siddaramaiah's appeal against bench order

Dr G Parmeshwara, Karnataka minister

Are they trying to influence: K'taka minister after ED writes to Lokayukta

legal, law, judiciary, order

Criminal case backlog of Delhi courts hits 1.24 mn in 2024, 2nd to Bengal

Topics : High Court Maharashtra Bombay High Court Schools

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon