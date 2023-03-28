close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter activist booked for posting misleading information about Make in UP

A 'Twitter activist' has been booked for posting misleading information about 'Make in UP' and 'Make in India' projects and denting the image of the state government and the Basic Education Department

IANS Lucknow
Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 'Twitter activist' has been booked for posting misleading information about 'Make in UP' and 'Make in India' projects and denting the image of the state government and the Basic Education Department.

Senior manager UP Electronics Corporation Rahul Purwar lodged a complaint alleging that the accused Twitter activist Manish Pandey, who is owner of Twitter handle @Manish Pandey LKW, committed the crime for unlawful gain.

He said that a global tender was advertised on GeM portal for setting up of 18,381 smart classes at the instruction of the Basic Education Department under ICT.

"On March 22, the accused posted misleading information stating that the Basic Education was getting a tender of worth Rs 500 crore done. He further wrote that what was use of Make in UP and Make in India projects because it was a global tender," the complainant said.

The police spokesman said that the FIR was registered on Monday and the matter is under investigation.

--IANS

Also Read

States, trade body settle with Google, iHeartMedia over misleading ads

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

What is Twitter's blue tick?

Govt to support edtech industry in framing rules to curb misleading ads

Varanasi court issues notices to Akhilesh, Owaisi on Gyanvapi remark

China's transgressions remain trigger for escalation along LAC: Army Chief

Maharashtra to produce nearly 16% less sugar as mills close early

Easy address change process in Aadhaar major cause of cyber fraud: Police

Be prepared for hospitalisation of patients: Odisha govt amid Covid cases

amita/ksk/

Topics : Twitter | Make in India

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon