Twitter activist booked for posting misleading information about Make in UP

A 'Twitter activist' has been booked for posting misleading information about 'Make in UP' and 'Make in India' projects and denting the image of the state government and the Basic Education Department.

Senior manager UP Electronics Corporation Rahul Purwar lodged a complaint alleging that the accused Twitter activist Manish Pandey, who is owner of Twitter handle @Manish Pandey LKW, committed the crime for unlawful gain.

He said that a global tender was advertised on GeM portal for setting up of 18,381 smart classes at the instruction of the Basic Education Department under ICT.

"On March 22, the accused posted misleading information stating that the Basic Education was getting a tender of worth Rs 500 crore done. He further wrote that what was use of Make in UP and Make in India projects because it was a global tender," the complainant said.

The police spokesman said that the FIR was registered on Monday and the matter is under investigation.

--IANS

Also Read States, trade body settle with Google, iHeartMedia over misleading ads Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter? How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square? What is Twitter's blue tick? Govt to support edtech industry in framing rules to curb misleading ads Varanasi court issues notices to Akhilesh, Owaisi on Gyanvapi remark China's transgressions remain trigger for escalation along LAC: Army Chief Maharashtra to produce nearly 16% less sugar as mills close early Easy address change process in Aadhaar major cause of cyber fraud: Police Be prepared for hospitalisation of patients: Odisha govt amid Covid cases

amita/ksk/