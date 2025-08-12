Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two cops injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two cops injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The operation was launched on Monday based on inputs about the movement of Naxal cadres

As per ground reports, several Naxalites might also have been injured in the gunfight, a police official here said | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Bijapur (Chhattisgarh)
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured in an encounter with Naxalites in Bijapur district on Tuesday, officials said.

As per ground reports, several Naxalites might also have been injured in the gunfight, a police official here said.

The exchange of fire broke out in the morning when a team of DRG, a wing of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

The operation was launched on Monday based on inputs about the movement of Naxal cadres, the official said.

"Intermittent gunfight was still underway. Two jawans of the DRG sustained minor injuries in the skirmish. They were evacuated from the spot and administered preliminary treatment. They will be shifted to Raipur for further medication," he said.

 

Details of the operation will be shared once it is over, the official added.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

