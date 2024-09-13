Two dead, 7 injured in police retaliation against mob attack: Assam CM

He further said that additional security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation. (Photo: PTI)

Two people died while seven others were injured after police resorted to firing to control a mob who attacked police personnel and government officials during the eviction drive in the Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma said on Thursday that the eviction drive was conducted peacefully but the situation became "worse" after Congress' interruption. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Around 22 police personnel and a revenue circle officer were injured in the incident that took place in the Sonapur area of Kamrup (Metro) district on Thursday. Addressing the media persons at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati yesterday, Sarma said, "The eviction drive happened peacefully. When the Congress started opposing the eviction drive in the morning, the situation became worse and a large number of people with lathis and bamboo sticks attacked the police and government officials team who went to the area today. 22 police personnel and a Revenue Circle officer were injured. Police also resorted to firing shots and two people died and seven others are injured..."

"Sonapur is a tribal belt and block area and the government had conducted an eviction drive against illegal encroachers," said the chief minister.

On Thursday, Nitul Khataniar, Circle Officer of Sonapur Revenue Circle, who was also injured in the mob attack, told ANI over the phone that, when they reached the spot, around 1500 people gheraoed them from two sides and started pelting stones and attacking the team.

"In the last two days, we conducted an eviction drive in that area against the illegal encroachers, but the entire drive was conducted peacefully. Today we went to that area to conduct an assessment. But around 1500 people gheraoed us from two sides and started pelting stones. The mob was equipped with bamboo sticks, and sharp weapons also. Several vehicles were damaged in this incident. Several police personnel and I also injured," Nitul Khataniar said.

He further said that additional security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation.

Earlier, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration had conducted an eviction drive in that area against the illegal encroachers.