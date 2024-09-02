Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / No govt in 78 years provided 100K jobs in its tenure like us: CM Himanta

No govt in 78 years provided 100K jobs in its tenure like us: CM Himanta

CM said another 50,000 appointments will be made by next year in various departments like education and police

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed no government since Independence provided jobs to so many youths in its ruling period. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stating that over one lakh recruitments have taken place during his tenure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed no government since Independence provided jobs to so many youths in its ruling period.
Addressing a function to distribute permanent appointment letters to 23,956 contractual teachers and state pool teachers, Sarma said the government will give jobs to another 50,000 youths by next year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Prior to today's appointments, we have given jobs to 1,00,389 youths, which fulfilled our promise of providing one lakh jobs. If we consider today's appointments, there will be 1,24,345 jobs till now since May 2021," he said.
The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs every year in Assam, during the campaigning of the 2021 assembly polls, but later modified that the figure was for the entire five-year tenure.
"In 78 years of Independence, no government could give one lakh appointments at one time. Our government has crossed that golden phase and we hope to achieve more such milestones in future," Sarma said.
The CM said another 50,000 appointments will be made by next year in various departments like education and police.

More From This Section

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Buch continued to draw salary from ICICI while at Sebi, alleges Congress

Senior Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Singhvi leaves after a hearing in Karnataka government formation case, at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Abolish Guv's post or appoint statured individuals by consensus: Singhvi

Supreme Court, SC

SC reiterates 'jail is exception' as it grants bail to AAP's Vijay Nair

Amanatullah Khan

ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board 'corruption' probe

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM announces high-level probe into allegations against top cops

He said all the new appointees will be part of the National Pension System (NPS), which will automatically become Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) from April 2025.
Sarma said the state spends Rs 2,000 crore every year for paying salary to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-passed teachers, and the amount is growing every year.
"When I as the education minister had first appointed TET teachers in 2012, I did not have the political support and my own government criticised me. We fought and disposed of over 500 court cases," said Sarma, who was with the Congress till 2015.
The Education Department will soon sanction 6,000 posts for headmasters across schools, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Updates: SP chief accuses BJP of 'moving bulldozer' on martyr's memorial, UP minister denies

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

935,000 people with locked biometrics to get Aadhaar card: Assam CM Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

Champai Soren under own govt 'surveillance' for 5 months: Himanta Sarma

Kapil Sibal

Pure communal venom: Sibal slams Assam CM for his remark on Muslims

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Jobs India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon