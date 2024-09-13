Business Standard
Home / India News / Nagpur Audi crash: CCTV footage of bar visited by BJP leader's son missing

Nagpur Audi crash: CCTV footage of bar visited by BJP leader's son missing

Although Sanket was riding in the car, he was not at the wheel at the time of the accident, police had said earlier

Audi, Audi logo

The manager of La Horee had, on Tuesday, refused to give the CCTV footage. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

CCTV footage of the bar visited by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket and his friends before his Audi car crashed into several vehicles here is missing, police said on Thursday.

The Digital Video Recorder of the place has been seized, said an official. Sanket Bawankule's Audi, allegedly driven by his friend Arjun Hawre, hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth in the early hours of Monday, leaving two persons on a moped injured.
Occupants of a Polo car that was hit chased down the Audi at T Point in Mankapur, apprehended Hawre and one Ronit Chittwamwar, and handed them over to police. Hawre was arrested on Monday night and later released on bail at the police station. "The CCTV footage of the time when they were at La Horee Bar (before the crash) is missing.
 
We seized their DVR on Wednesday and have sent it for forensic analysis," the Sitabuldi police station official said.
The manager of La Horee had, on Tuesday, refused to give the CCTV footage and the electronic equipment to a probe team, he claimed. "The bar management relented after it was threatened with legal action. However, we realised there is no footage since Sunday night. Further probe is underway," he added.
Although Sanket was riding in the car, he was not at the wheel at the time of the accident, police had said earlier. As per police, he consumed liquor and some chicken and mutton dishes at the bar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

