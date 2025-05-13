Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 07:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two Indian students killed, one injured in car accident in Pennsylvania

Two Indian students killed, one injured in car accident in Pennsylvania

According to a report in Lancasteronline.com, the young students were killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash at 7 am on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township

Two Indian students have been killed in an accident in Pennsylvania after their car crashed into a tree and struck a bridge, officials said.

Another passenger in the front seat of the vehicle was injured in the accident early Saturday morning and rushed to a local hospital, they said.

Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students from Cleveland State University, Manav Patel (20) and Saurav Prabhakar (23) lost their lives, the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X Monday.

 

The consulate added, Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the families and has assured them of all possible assistance.

According to a report in Lancasteronline.com, the young students were killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash at 7 am on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township.

According to the Lancaster County coroner's office and Pennsylvania state police, Patel and Prabhakar died after their vehicle crashed into a tree and struck a bridge. It added that Prabhakar was driving the vehicle.

Police say both men died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

