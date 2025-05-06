Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre rolls out cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims

Centre rolls out cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the scheme has come into force with effect from May 5, 2025

Accident, road accident

The notification also said that the central government will constitute a steering committee to monitor the implementation of the scheme | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has notified cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims nationwide, under which they will be entitled to a maximum amount of Rs 1.5 lakh per accident per person.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the scheme has come into force with effect from May 5, 2025.

"Any person being a victim of a road accident arising out of the use of a motor vehicle, occurring on any road, shall be entitled to cashless treatment in accordance with the provisions of this scheme," the notification said.

The National Health Authority (NHA) shall be the implementing agency for the programme, in coordination with police, hospitals and State Health Agencies etc.

 

"The victim shall be entitled to cashless treatment at any designated hospital for an amount up to one lakh fifty thousand rupees per victim for a maximum period of seven days from the date of such accident," it added.

Also Read

Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan injured in late-night car crash

car accident, road accident

4 dead, 6 injured as car overturns after crash in MP's Bhind district

Accident, road accident

1 killed, many injured as vehicle rams pedestrians in Germany's Stuttgart

Vancouver attack

Vehicle attack in Vancouver devastates vibrant, growing Filipino community

car accident, road accident

PM Modi, CM Yadav announce ₹2 lakh aid for kin of 12 killed in MP accident

According to the notification, the treatment under this scheme (Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025) at a hospital other than a designated hospital shall be for stabilisation purposes only and shall be as specified by the guidelines.

As per the notification, the State Road Safety Council shall be the nodal agency for implementation of the scheme for that state or Union Territory and would be responsible for coordinating with the National Health Authority for adoption and utilisation of the portal for onboarding of designated hospitals, treatment of victims, payment to the designated hospital on treatment and related matters.

The notification also said that the central government will constitute a steering committee to monitor the implementation of the scheme.

On March 14, 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had launched a pilot programme to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC makes assets of 21 judges public after April resolution decision

Traffic jam, Traffic

Maharashtra may deny fuel to unfit vehicles to curb air pollution: Minister

protest, patna protest, student protest, patna student protest

Teacher exam aspirants protest near Bihar CM's home, police disperse crowd

Image

Who is the Indian-origin billionaire Balvinder Singh jailed in Dubai?

Rains

14 killed due to rain in Gujarat, thunderstorms expected for next few days

Topics : road accident road accident victims Healthcare in India Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon