Home / India News / Delhi-NCR may see some showers; schools shut in Himachal amid heavy rain

Delhi-NCR may see some showers; schools shut in Himachal amid heavy rain

Forecast by the India Meteorological Department indicates generally cloudy skies with light rain in Delhi; river levels rise in Uttar Pradesh, normal life disrupted in Himachal Pradesh

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Thursday morning (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience light to very light rainfall today evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day.
 
Temperatures are forecast to remain moderate, with the maximum likely to hover between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 26 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 26.1 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average and the lowest so far this season. 
The IMD’s daily bulletin indicates that a few spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers are expected at many places, with isolated locations possibly witnessing light rain in the afternoon and evening. At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was 80 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius. 
 

Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’

Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 98 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 51 and 100 is considered 'satisfactory', while levels below 50 are ‘good’.

Rivers cross danger mark in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, the Saryu River in Ayodhya breached the danger mark on Wednesday following heavy rainfall, as reported by ANI. 
In Varanasi, the Ganga River rose significantly due to persistent downpours, flooding several residential areas and causing serious inconvenience to residents.

Schools closed in Himachal Pradesh

The IMD has issued a warning for light to moderate rainfall across several Himachal Pradesh districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu. 
Heavy and continuous rainfall in Shimla prompted authorities to shut all educational institutions in six subdivisions—Chopal, Kumarsain, Rampur, Sunni, Jubbal, and Theog—on August 6 under the Disaster Management Act. This includes all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, and Anganwadis.
 
Other districts, such as Solan and Sirmaur have also announced closures based on local conditions and safety concerns.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

