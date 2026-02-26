Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two Naxalites gunned down in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites, clad in uniform, along with a Self-Loading Rifle, an Insas rifle and a 12-bore rifle were recovered from the spot

Last year, 285 Maoists were killed in various encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Bijapur (Chhattisgarh)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The exchange of fire broke out in a forest along the Indravati river in the morning when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites, clad in uniform, along with a Self-Loading Rifle, an Insas rifle and a 12-bore rifle were recovered from the spot, he said.

Search operation was still underway, he added.

With this action, at least 25 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year.

 

Earlier, 14 Maoists were gunned down in two encounters on January 3 in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur.

Last year, 285 Maoists were killed in various encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh.

The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 this year to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism from the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

