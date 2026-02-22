Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Top Maoist leader, strategist Devji surrenders before Telangana police

Top Maoist leader, strategist Devji surrenders before Telangana police

Devji hails from Telangana's Jagtial district and his surrender can be seen as a deadly blow to the outlawed organisation, which now lacks leadership

Indian police

Representative Image: Their surrender comes days before the Union government's March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism in the country. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top Maoist commander and the organisation's key "strategist" Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji has surrendred, a top police official said on Sunday.

Devji hails from Telangana's Jagtial district and his surrender can be seen as a deadly blow to the outlawed organisation, which now lacks leadership.

Devji (62) is believed to have succeeded the late CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, who died in May 2025.

Another senior Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy along with several cadres of the CPI (Maoist) have also surrendered.

Their surrender comes days before the Union government's March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism in the country.

 

Also Read

Amit Shah, Naxalism, Maoism

Shah assures end of Naxalism by Mar 31, says 'it never benefitted society'

Security forces, police

3 Naxals killed in ongoing Gadchiroli operation, jawan succumbs to injuries

army, naxal, Chhattisgarh, bastar, security forces

Four Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh proposes ₹1.25 trn govt investment in former Naxal areaspremium

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

14 Maoists killed in separate encounters in Bijapur, Sukma: Bastar IG

"The surrender will be officially shown in a couple of days...they are with Telangana Police," the official told PTI.

According to reports, Devji, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, created the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and went on to become a key Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and the politburo member of the Maoist party.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on February 15 called upon all underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadre, including some 15 remaining ultras from Telangana to give up arms.

He had stated that those who choose to join the mainstream will be extended immediate assistance and benefits under the state government's "Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme".

Over the past two years, 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various levels have rejoined normal life through the sustained efforts of Telangana Police, Reddy earlier said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat train from UP's Shatabdi Nagar

Plane Crash, Aircraft Crash, Crash, Ajit Pawar crash, Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Preliminary report due by Feb 28, says MoS Mohol

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tributes to Jayalalithaa, hails her welfare work for TN women

Accident, road accident

5 police personnel killed, 4 injured in SUV-truck collision in Odisha

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

Terrorist killed after encounter breaks out in J-K's Kishtwar; ops underway

Topics : naxalism Naxal naxalites

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance